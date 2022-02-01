Coatue Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,579,568 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for about 1.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 4.59% of Sunrun worth $418,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter worth about $398,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sunrun by 8.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,399 shares of company stock worth $2,967,260. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $84.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

