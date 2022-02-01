Coatue Management LLC Raises Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Marqeta comprises 2.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marqeta worth $612,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,703,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MQ stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MQ. Loop Capital began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

