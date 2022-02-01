Coatue Management LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $166,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $248.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.27. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.70.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

