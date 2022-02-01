Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,260 ($43.83) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.27).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,495.33 ($33.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,194 ($29.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,517.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,556.59.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.00), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($504,816.82). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 470 shares of company stock worth $1,206,911 and have sold 24,875 shares worth $63,354,425.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

