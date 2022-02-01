Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,260 ($43.83) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.27).
Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,495.33 ($33.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,194 ($29.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,517.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,556.59.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
