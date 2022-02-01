Coco Enterprises LLC Has $19.42 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Coco Enterprises LLC reduced its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 15.5% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. 202,180 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31.

