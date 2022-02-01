Coco Enterprises LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 106,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,379 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.