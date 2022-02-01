Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to Outperform by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.65.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.69 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after buying an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

