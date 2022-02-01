Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.04). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGTX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CGTX stock remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,364. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

