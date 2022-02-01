Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,893. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

