Coldstack (CLS) Trading Down 19.2% This Week

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.10 million and $293,913.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.40 or 0.07151631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.04 or 0.99993848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00051752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

