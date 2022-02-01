Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $49.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,676. Colfax has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,318. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

