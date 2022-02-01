Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.25.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

