Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of CL opened at $82.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

