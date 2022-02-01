Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by 105.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

CBAN opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colony Bankcorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Colony Bankcorp worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

