ColossusXT Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 66.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 65.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007816 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,483,355,793 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

