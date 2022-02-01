Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
COLM stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96.
In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
