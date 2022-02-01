Columbia Sportswear (COLM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

COLM stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

