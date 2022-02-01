Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 304,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105,604. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.