Comparing RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) & Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

75.8% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics -173.81% -7,204.16% -73.09% RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,984.79% N/A -132.63%

Risk & Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.28%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karyopharm Therapeutics and RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics $108.08 million 6.22 -$196.27 million ($2.76) -3.22 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $80,000.00 488.97 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s compound, XPOVIO (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. in multiple hematologic malignancy indications, including in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with pretreated multiple myeloma and as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses, and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.