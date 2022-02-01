Comparing Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) & ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zosano Pharma and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma -3,367.90% -75.96% -51.51% ProQR Therapeutics -3,747.12% -65.00% -41.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zosano Pharma and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zosano Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 402.23%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 379.69%. Given Zosano Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zosano Pharma is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Zosano Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zosano Pharma and ProQR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma $220,000.00 241.00 -$33.37 million ($0.29) -1.54 ProQR Therapeutics $10.80 million 25.33 -$53.19 million ($1.16) -4.70

Zosano Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zosano Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zosano Pharma beats ProQR Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system. The company was founded in October 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer, and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

