Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Conceal has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $114,410.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,662.10 or 0.99690652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00247574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00164757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00329083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001547 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,422,817 coins and its circulating supply is 12,160,405 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

