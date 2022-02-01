Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. Conduent’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

