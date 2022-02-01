ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $32.01 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

In other news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.