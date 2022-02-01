CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 9.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 12,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 387,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.58.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

