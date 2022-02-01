Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Down 35.0% in January

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSTA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,571. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $3,409,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

