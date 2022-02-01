Content Neutrality Network Market Cap Reaches $243,062.86 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $243,062.86 and approximately $3,808.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00113464 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

