Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 403,451 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Continental Resources worth $146,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.