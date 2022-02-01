Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $81,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. 199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.63 million, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

