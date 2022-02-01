Cooke & Bieler LP Has $113.92 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $113,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.03. 582,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,753,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

