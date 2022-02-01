Cooke & Bieler LP Has $67.84 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.78% of WSFS Financial worth $67,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

