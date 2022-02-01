Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New $99.07 Million Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,255,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,070,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.36% of PACCAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. 28,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,670. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

