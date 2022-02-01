Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 298,992 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,992 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $168,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

