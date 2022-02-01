Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 104,838 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,838 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $52,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,261. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

