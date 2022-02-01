Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several research firms have commented on CLB. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 14,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 137,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 66,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.