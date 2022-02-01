Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.30.
Several research firms have commented on CLB. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 14,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,253. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
About Core Laboratories
Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.
