Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,700 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,156 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $13.85. 776,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,678. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.