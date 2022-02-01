Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.00. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

