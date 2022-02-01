Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

