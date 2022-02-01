Countryside Properties’ (CSP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.86) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.99) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 340 ($4.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.53) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.60) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.73).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 306.40 ($4.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 413.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 477.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 290.80 ($3.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.79).

In related news, insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($313,590.95). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.66) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($268,782.29).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

