Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Old Republic International by 818.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 110,945 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

