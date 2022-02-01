Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Court Place Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

GIS opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

