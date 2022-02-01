Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 10,351 GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

GoHealth stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.73.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

