Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 871,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 661,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $31,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

