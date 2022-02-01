Credit Suisse AG Has $28.83 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $116,871,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 556,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,971,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,120,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 92.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 412,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

