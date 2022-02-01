Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of CGI worth $33,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 104.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

