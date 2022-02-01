Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of F5 Networks worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,949. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

