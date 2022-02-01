Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ventas by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 31.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

