Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on the stock.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.89) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.18) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.55).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 328.80 ($4.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £844.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 345.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 376. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 300.16 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.31).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10.

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,036.03). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($124,226.94).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

