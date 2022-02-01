Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) received a C$20.00 price objective from analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.31.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,314. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.08.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.