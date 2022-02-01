Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,946 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and development company, which explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The firm holds interest in the following business operations: Leones, Tierra del Fuego, and Chanares Herrados. The company was founded by Hal Kettleson on March 16, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

