Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce $680.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $679.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after acquiring an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $132.71. 174,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,406. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

