Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $944,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,490 shares of company stock worth $20,604,504. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $12,945,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 119.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,625 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. 387,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,359. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

